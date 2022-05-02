Don Bosco Cricket Academy emerge champions in Juniors Premier League

Don Bosco Cricket Academy team with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Arjun Sai slammed a 61-ball 53 to guide Don Bosco Cricket Academy to a thumping 48-run victory over Surya Global Academy in the final of the U-19 Juniors Premier League conducted by Adarsh Sports Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Don Bosco CA posted a 135/6 in 20 overs with the help of Arjun’s half-century and Sampath 29-run knock. Arjun’s half-century knock included three boundaries and two over it.

Later, Lalith Aditya and Sidhartha picked up three wickets each to restrict Surya Global Academy for 87 in 18.4 overs to guide their side to victory. Prem Raj was adjudged as best batter and fielder of the tournament while Lalit Aditya emerged as best bowler.

Brief scores:

Final: Don Bosco Cricket Academy 135/6 in 20 overs (Arjun Sai 53, Sampath 29) bt Surya Global Academy 87 in 18.4 overs (Nishal 21, Aneesh 21; Lalith Aditya 3/11, Sidhartha 3/20, Surya Charan 2/8).