By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Donald Trump has made a striking comparison by likening himself to the revered anti-apartheid activist and former South African President, Nelson Mandela. This surprising analogy was drawn during a rally in New Hampshire, where Trump addressed various topics, including the ongoing legal challenges he is facing.

