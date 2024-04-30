Chelimi foundation extents support to Sravanthi

Following a news report published in these columns, the Foundation members handed over Rs 3,500 worth of groceries and Rs 11,500 cash to Sravanthi at her residence at Bangla Venkatapur on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:55 PM

Siddipet: Chelimi Foundation has extended support to the farmer’s widow Chiguru Sravanthi, whose husband Swamy died by groceries in April last.

Foundation president Gurram Tulasi Das, treasurer Donthula Anand, members Gunta Srinivas, Pitla Anjaneyulu, Tent Narasimhulu, Chepuri Santosh, Peduri Srinivas and Yata Anjaneyulu were present.