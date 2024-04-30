Telangana: Newly wed couple meet with accident three days after marriage, groom dies

The victim Errolla Venkatesh (22) mared Srilatha (19) on April 26 in a grand ceremony. They were on their way to Pothanpally from Jangarai on Tuesday night when a speeding vehicle hit them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:15 PM

Medak: In a tragic incident, a young couple’s marriage lasted for just three days as the groom died in a road accident while the bride sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler at Ramanthapur on Monday late night.

Venkatesh died on the spot while Srilatha, who sustained serious injuries, is battling for life in a private hospital.

The death of Venkatesh left both families in shock. A pal of gloom descended on these villages that celebrated their marriage just three days ago. The Masaipet Police have registered a case.