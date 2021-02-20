Donate blood once in a year, Nagarkurnool Collector tells youth

Red Cross Society in association with different youth welfare associations organised blood donation camp at Manthati village in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman appealed to youth to donate blood at least once in a year as it would aid in saving lives of others.

Red Cross Society in association with different youth welfare associations organised blood donation camp at Manthati village in Nagarkurnool in connection with 391 birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, on Saturday. The District Collector inaugurated the camp.

Addressing on the occasion, L Sharman complimented the youth welfare associations for organising the blood donation camp. Donating blood does not affect one’s health and there are many apprehensions among people over blood donation. There was a need to create awareness among people, he said according to a press release.

