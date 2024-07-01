| Hyderabad Youth Sentenced To Jail For Kidnap And Rape

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a youth to simple imprisonment for life in the kidnap and rape case of a minor girl reported at Hayathnagar in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him.

The convict Indraganti Vamshi Krishna (19), mechanic from Shanthi Nagar in Hayathnagar, lured the victim, kidnapped and raped her.

Based on her complaint, the Hayathnagar police booked a case and arrested him.