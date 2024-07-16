Khammam: Youth kills grandmother for not giving him money to buy liquor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:42 PM

Khammam: In a heinous act, a youth in Khammam city has beaten his 80 year old grandmother to death for not giving him money to buy liquor.

The accused, Uday Kumar has allegedly beaten the elderly woman, Amaraboina Rambayamma of Rotary Nagar during late night hours on Monday. It was said that the accused on Tuesday morning informed the locals that his grandmother died; the locals found serious injuries on her body and called 108 emergency ambulance services.

The ambulance staff declared her dead after checking her. The neighbours who suspected Uday Kumar’s role in the woman’s death thrashed him and later informed police. Based on a complaint by the woman’s son A Guravaiah the two-town CI Balakrishna booked a case against Uday Kumar.

Guravaiah speaking to the media complained that the accused has been harassing his mother every month for money as he was addicted to ganja and liquor. Uday Kumar was also accused of misbehaving with girls in the locality.