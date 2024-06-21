22-year-old ends life over love failure in Dundigal

According to police officials, the deceased was identified as Srikanth Kumar of Kannaram village of Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 01:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A youth died by suicide by hanging in his house at Gandimaisamma in Dundigal on Friday. Love failure is suspected to be the reason behind the youngster’s extreme step.

According to police officials, the deceased, Srikanth Kumar (22) of Kannaram village of Kaudipalli mandal of Medak district, was staying with his family. He was visibly upset over love failure and hanged from the ceiling fan in his room. The Dundigal police registered a case and are investigating.