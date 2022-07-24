Donations, green campaign mark KTR’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:11 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

A formation of cars at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad greeting Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Wishes poured in from different sections of society including entrepreneurs, diplomats, actors, sportspersons and politicians to Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on his birthday on Sunday.

The Minister had announced earlier that he will not celebrate his birthday due to the flood situation in the State. He urged his followers and well-wishers to help the people affected by the recent rains across the State.

“As I turn older (46 now), am eternally grateful for all the love & affection. To celebrate in a meaningful way, had launched #GiftASmile campaign three years ago. The first year, I started with a donation of 6 Ambulances & eventually 120 ambulances were donated by TRS MPs & MLAs,” Rama Rao tweeted.

“Second year, I had personally donated 200 plus custom made vehicles for differently abled & my colleague TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total number to over 1100. #GiftASmile has truly been satisfying & heartwarming for me personally” he said, adding: “This year as part of #GiftASmile I will personally distribute BYJU’s powered tablets with software & coaching material to Govt College students (11th/12th) in Sircilla district. This will support students with additional material to help them train better for competitive exams.”

The Minister’s birthday celebrations touched the lives of many through the Gift A Smile initiative under which Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced donation of Rs eight crore for upliftment of three Government Zilla Parishad Schools at Tadoor, Sirisawada and Kummera.

TRS leader Karthik Reddy Patlolla adopted a school in Rasheedguda Village of Shamshabad mandal while MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, who had earlier adopted Ramavaram Village, announced that he would take up several new development works under Gift A Smile initiative.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TSMDC) Chairman Krishank distributed raincoats to school children at Rasoolpura and also donated school uniforms to the children at the specially-abled children hostel in Marredpally, Cantonment.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy handed over custom made ‘E-Vehicles’ to two differently-abled persons under the Gift A Smile initiative.

Special celebrations

Many people and organisations celebrated Rama Rao’s birthday by taking up inspiring and innovative programmes.

Residents of Mukhra village in Adilabad, celebrated the occasion by planting 2000 saplings. Every year, the village plants saplings on the Minister’s birthday and ensure 100 per cent survival of the saplings.

Impressed with the initiative, the Minister tweeted: “Many thanks to Mukhra village and Sarpanch Minakshi Gadge and her team”

At Hyderabad, Vedham Foundation Chairman and TRS youth wing Leader Alishetty Aravind displayed his affection and respect for the Minister by arranging “Happy Birthday KTR” alphabets atop the cars on Cable Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu.

In Ravindra Bharathi, A Ramakrishna, a resident of Kama Reddy, got a special 30 feet portrait of the Minister prepared using coins. Over 40,000 coins were arranged on the floor to resemble the Minister’s image.

Artist Vijay Bhaskar had worked for over 20 hours to arrange the coins and come up with the portrait. Many people turned up at the venue to take selfies.