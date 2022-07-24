Class III girl greets KTR with green concept

Blessi with seed balls made of custard apple seeds wished IT Minister in the shape of letters, “Happy Birthday KTR Sir’.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TRS activists on Sunday celebrated the party working president KT Rama Rao’s birthday by cutting cakes, performing special pujas in temples and distributing fruits to patients in hospitals.

However, a nine-year-old girl greeted Rama Rao in an innovative way. Blessi from Suddala of Konaraopet mandal wished the IT Minister on his birthday by arranging seed balls made of custard apple seeds in the shape of letters, “Happy Birthday KTR Sir’.

For the past sometime, Blessi, along with her family members, has been engaged in the preparation of seed balls to drop them in hillocks during the Haritha Haram programme to enhance forest cover.

In order to create awareness among the public about the protection of the environment by planting trees in a big way, the girl wished Rama Rao with seed balls. Daughter of an environmentalist, Dr Prakruthi Prakash, Blessi is studying Class III at a private school.