Don’t fall for sympathy dramas by BJP, Congress: Talasani urges Munugode voters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav urged the people of Munugode constituency not to fall for the sympathy drama being enacted by the BJP ahead of the ensuing byelection. He said that even after getting elected, if the TRS government failed to improve the prevailing conditions in the constituency, the people could defeat the party in the Assembly elections next year.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Srinivas Yadav said people had witnessed illness and attack dramas enacted by the BJP leaders in Dubbak, Huzurabad and other places where they sensed defeat in elections earlier to gain people’s sympathy.

‘”BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has sensed his defeat in Munugode and is enacting a fever drama to gain sympathy. The Opposition leaders are enacting attack dramas and crying before the cameras to gain sympathy,” he said.

The Minister declared that notwithstanding the sympathy dramas of the Opposition candidates, the TRS (BRS) would emerge victorious in Munugode. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ended the fluoride problem for people of erstwhile Nalgonda district especially Munugode constituency permanently. Despite having an opposition MLA, he pointed out that the TRS government was extending all benefits under various schemes to all eligible persons in Munugode constituency without any discrimination.

“We do not work for contracts and we do not need conspiracies to win the elections. We will only work for welfare and development of people of Telangana. The BJP leaders must spell out what they would do for the people rather than making baseless allegations against the State government,” Srinivas Yadav demanded.

Rajya Sabha member B Lingaiah Yadav, MLCs Prabhakar Rao, Yegge Mallesham, MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy, Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Corporation chairman D Balaraj Yadav and others were present.