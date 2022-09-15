Don’t feel overwhelmed; try these tips to stay focused

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:34 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: With preparations for various competitive exams going on in full swing, are you feeling overwhelmed? Do you think you’re swamped with huge syllabus and little time to complete it? Or, do you fear that you won’t be able to remember whatever you have studied so far?

Fret not. There are certain tips that you can do to help you focus while studying, retain the information from the material you’re reading and feel confident about remembering it well.

Yes, there may be times when you just can’t get yourself in the mood to study. At such times, instead of forcing yourself, you can take a couple of minutes to prepare the ground. How do you do that? Basically, before you sit down to study, take a minute to prepare yourself mentally.

You can even set a timer and tell yourself that at the end of this one minute, you’ll start studying. Your brain will then be positively instructed beforehand and you can see yourself looking forward to the timer to go off.

You could, perhaps, record yourself while studying. When you do this, you will not only see your own progress but also feel accountable. The process of recording is akin to someone watching you continuously throughout your study time and it tricks the brain into believing that you’re accountable for your actions.

Recording your study time helps immensely if you are the kind of person who tends to get distracted as you know that whatever you do it’ll go on record. So, when you’re about to reach for that phone to read your WhatsApp messages, you’ll check yourself in time and stay committed to your one hour or one session of study.