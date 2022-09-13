Simple science questions for competitive exams

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Here are some basic concepts that can help aspirants with the subject in State government recruitment tests.

These practice questions focusing on general science will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following strains is produced in a body if the deforming force produces a change in the shape of the body without changing its volume?

a) Linear

b) Volumetric

c) Shearing

d) All of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: If the deforming force produces a change in the shape of the body without changing its volume, such kind of strain produced in the body is called shearing. It can be defined as “angle in radians through which a plane perpendicular to the fixed surface of the cubical body gets turned under the effect of tangential force”.

2. What is the unit of Stress?

a) N/m b) Kg/m c) Nm d) It has no units

Ans: a

Explanation: If an external force F is applied on the area A of a body then, Stress is given by Force/Area Units of Stress: S.I unit: N / m C.g.s unit: dyne/cm.

3. Which of the following is not a correct statement about Bitumen?

a) It’s a mixture of highly condensed polycyclic aromatic compounds

b) It is soluble in Carbon Disulphide

c) SARA analysis is used to determine bitumen chemistry

d) All of above are correct statements

Ans: d

Explanation: Bitumen is a mixture of organic liquids that are highly viscous, black, sticky, and soluble in carbon disulfide and composed of highly condensed polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

4. The energy required to remove an electron from the outermost shell of an atom in its isolated gaseous state is called?

a) Electron affinity

b) Reducing potential

c) Ionisation potential

d) Shell potential

Ans: c

Explanation: The energy which is required to remove an electron from the outermost shell of an atom when it is in its isolated gaseous state is called Ionisation potential. This ionisation potential decreases as we move down the group. On the other hand, as we move across the period, it increases.

5. When a tube light breaks, a cracking sound is produced because ____?

a) Pressure inside the lamp is less than atmospheric pressure

c) Pressure inside the lamp is more than atmospheric pressure

c) The lamp is filled with reactive gases

d) The lamp is filled with mercury vapour

Ans: a

Explanation: The cracking sound produced when a tube light breaks is because the pressure inside the lamp is less than the atmospheric pressure. A fluorescent lamp tube is filled with a gas containing low pressure mercury vapour and argon, xenon, neon, or krypton. And the pressure inside the lamp is around 0.3% of atmospheric pressure.

6. Which among the following methods can be used to remove the permanent hardness in water due to calcium or magnesium sulphates?

a) Sulphonate method b) Nitrate method

c) Zeolite method d) None of these

Ans: c

Explanation: Zeolite is hydrated Sodium Alumino-silicate, capable of exchanging reversible Sodium ions for hardness producing ions in water. It is used for softening of water. It is also used to remove the permanent hardness in water due to Calcium or Magnesium sulphates.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles