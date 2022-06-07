Don’t panic, stay calm for upcoming TSPSC exams with these tips

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Have you decided to take the upcoming TSPSC examinations? Well then, have you convinced yourself that you might have to sacrifice your pre-aspirant life in order to achieve your goal? If yes, you are halfway there already! But remember this can only be possible with sheer determination and discipline for a longer period of time.

Aspirants usually have to undergo many changes, starting with their lifestyle and daily habits, and also need to find a way to manage social pressures too! But studying every day while also making suitable schedules might be exhausting after a point. And to keep pushing yourself further, you might be in need to bring yourself back to the state of calm and sprint back again. Here’s how:

Don’t think about outcome

It is very common to visualise failure more than success as an end outcome. But try to avoid thinking about the result already. Remember that you have to give your best shot during the preparation and in the examinations to get a positive outcome. So, don’t stress your mind with the fear of the outcome and simply enjoy the process of learning by getting involved in the journey.

Keep your health in mind

When you have a lot of things to do, it is very common to sacrifice your body’s basic needs in order to save time and complete the task in hand: you may want to sleep for fewer hours so you can use the extra time to finish just another chapter. But mind you, you might feel all good about completing the chapter today but if done on a regular basis, the body might start reacting differently – leading you to feel fatigue and exhaustion even before your day begins. Moreover, sleeplessness and untimely food consumption might also leave you irritated and reach the saturation level at a very early stage. Therefore, it is very important to have the right balance of your daily tasks.

Trust yourself

Despite toiling hard for over 12-14 hours a day, you might not feel very confident of what you have learned so far. This self-doubt may result in demotivation and in time you might start feeling you are actually incapable of handling the examinations. So, develop confidence in yourself first and slowly adapt to studying and memorising. It is not an overnight process, you will be better tomorrow than today. Just invest time on yourself before coming to predetermined conclusions about your capabilities. Also, it is important to be positive throughout the whole process.

Exercise regularly

It is a known fact that exercise keeps your body and mind active throughout the day. Thus, to relax and bring your thoughts and actions back to track after a night’s sleep, it is important to exercise – brisk walk in the park, yoga or meditation. This might help you look at the day with a new perspective and get yourself charged for another day of learning.

Good luck!

