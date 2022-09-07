DOST third phase: Special category certificate verification on September 12

Hyderabad: The special category verification of certificates for candidates taking part in the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2022 third phase admissions will be done on September 12 instead of September 9.

The date was re-scheduled in view of Ganesh immersion scheduled for September 9 and expected traffic diversions.

Candidates seeking admissions under special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Extra-curricular activities) can visit the university helpline centres and get their certificates verified.