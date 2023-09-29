Ganesh idols final procession peaceful: CV Anand

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Anand said first time in history, the 65-feet-Khairatabad Bada Ganesh began its journey around 6.30 am and was immersed early at 1.30pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand said the city’s annual Ganesh idols final procession which commenced on Thursday morning, concluded peacefully on Friday evening, with the collaborative efforts of the organisers, citizens and the city police.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Anand said first time in history, the 65-feet-Khairatabad Bada Ganesh began its journey around 6.30 am and was immersed early at 1.30pm.

The Commissioner said a staggering 10,200 idols, each measuring 3-feet and above, were immersed during the event, with the total number of idols immersed ranging from 50,000 to 60,000.

Several pandal organisers started their procession later than planned, leading to an extended duration of the event. After an aerial survey on Thursday, zonal officials were tasked to engage with pandal organizers and encourage them to start swiftly.

The Commissioner commended the efforts of all ranks of city police who worked for over 40 hours continuously and made special mention about the efforts of She Teams for nabbing 255 individuals involved in harassing women at various rush spots.

Anand extended special thanks to the Muslim clerics and the community for their decision to postpone the Milad-un-Nabi procession to October 1.