Double delight for Akruthi at India Fitness Expo-Gymnastics Championship

Akruthi Joshi clinched twin titles in the U-12 girls category at the S9 Classic India Fitness Expo-Gymnastics Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Top performers of the S9 Clasic India Fitness Expo-Gymnastics Championship

Hyderabad: Akruthi Joshi clinched twin titles in the U-12 girls category at the S9 Classic India Fitness Expo-Gymnastics Championship held at the Kotla Vijaya Bhasker Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda Hyderabad on Monday.

Akruthi bagged gold in the floor and vault events. Sannidhi Yogesh settled for the silver in vault.

Results: U-8: Floor: Boys: 1 Suryansh Kanuri, 2 Kashif Hussian; Girls: 1 Vidhathri Varma, 2 Shikha Pragnya; U-10: Floor: Boys: 1 Pagadala Harshith, 2 Arav Gupta Tunuguntla; Girls: 1 Aleti Samanvitha, 2 Gangesetti Jayani, 3 Ganga Veekshitha Raju; U-12: Girls: Floor: 1 Akruthi Joshi, 2 Sannidhi Yogesh; Vault: 1 Akruthi Joshi, 2 Sannidhi Yogesh.

