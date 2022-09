| Double Delight For Eshanvi At The 8th South Zone Shooting Championship

Published Date - 09:50 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kunduru Eshanvi Reddy bagged top honours in the Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting in women’s category and Skeet Shooting in junior women category of the of the XIII South Zone Shotgun Shooting Championship held at the Sports Authority of Telangana State Shooting Ranges, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Another Telangana shooter Rashmmi Rathore clinched gold in the Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting women’s category.

Results:

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (NR): Men: 1 Asher Noria (TRA) (38), 2 Sahadev Shetty (KAR), 3 Syed Ali Murtuza (TRA);

Women: 1 Kunduru Eshanvi Reddy (TRA) (26);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Masters: Men: 1 Sahadev Shetty (KAR) (35);

Women: 1 Kunduru Eshanvi Reddy (TRA) (26);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting Junior: Men: 1 Zaid Bin Yesrab (TRA) (30);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (ISSF) Master Men: 1 Nawabzada MD (KAR) (103), 2 Rajah R Raja Gopal (TN), 3 Faisal Yousufuddin (TRA);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (ISSF): Women: 1 Rashmmi Rathore (TRA) (103);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (ISSF) Senior Master: Men: 1 Rajah R Raja Gopal (TN) (98);

Skeet Shooting (ISSF) Junior Men: 1 Munek Battula (TRA) (115), 2 Yuvek Battula (TRA),3 Mohd Arfath (TRA);

Women: 1 Lakku Venkata Lakshmi (TRA) (93), 2 Maherah Hanna Shafeeq (TRA), 3 Maisarah Suha Shafeeq (TRA);

Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (ISSF) Men Team: Team A (303) (E Chetan Reddy (96), Yuvek Battula (100), Viqar Ahmed Safeeq (107).