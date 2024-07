| Couple Dies By Suicide In Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 05:20 PM

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a couple died, allegedly by suicide, by consuming a pesticide in their residence at Itikyal village in Jagadevpur mandal on Wednesday.

They were Shekar (31) and Sowmya Mani (28).

The couple reportedly took the extreme step due to financial issues.

The police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Gajwel.

Further details are awaited.