Mother tries to kill two daughters in Siddipet

Later, she attempted to hang herself inside the house. However, neighbours saw this and shifted her to the Area Hospital in Gajwel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Siddipet: A woman allegedly attempted to kill her two infant daughters before trying to kill herself at Jaligama village in Gajwel mandal on Monday. According to Gajwel Police, the woman, Chakali Manasa, threw her two daughters, Ananya, aged three years, and Sahasra, aged 11 months, in a drinking water tank in her house.

However, when she saw them fall unconscious, she took them out of the water.

The two children, whose condition was stated to be critical, were being shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

The police said she took the extreme step as she had issues with her husband Chakali Raju. A case has been registered and investigation is on.