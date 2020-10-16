Download hall tickets for V TG-CET 2020 from Oct 17 to 31

The seating arrangement will be made following the Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines issued by the government and wearing masks is mandatory for candidates appearing for the exam.

By | Published: 4:39 pm 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: The V TG-CET 2020, an entrance exam for admissions into Class V in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, will be held at designated centres on November 1 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The seating arrangement will be made following the Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines issued by the government and wearing masks is mandatory for candidates appearing for the exam, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society said in a press release issued here on Friday.

Candidates who applied for V TG-CET, 2020 can download their hall tickets from October 17 to 31.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from any of the websites https://www.tswreis.in/ https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in/TGCETWEB20/ http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/ http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/ http://tresidential.gov.in/ and http://mjptbcwreis.cgg.gov.in/default.aspx

