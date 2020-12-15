Ambedkar’s role crucial in drafting Constitution

A special assembly was conducted on the significance of the Constitution Day as well as to reiterate the great work done by the revered members of the Constituent Assembly.

Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills (Feeder School of DPS Nacharam) celebrated Constitution Day on November 26 to honour and remember the architect of the Indian constitution Dr. BR Ambedkar and to spread awareness about the Indian Constitution and to instil a sense of patriotism among the students.

A special assembly was conducted on the significance of the Constitution Day as well as to reiterate the great work done by the revered members of the Constituent Assembly. The assembly commenced with a short prayer followed by a prayer song, thought and word for the day. Students threw some light on the history and architects of the Constitution.

The guiding values mentioned in the Preamble and some interesting facts were highlighted through videos. Students and teachers reaffirmed their commitment to the Indian Constitution by taking the pledge. Students spoke about the contribution of Ambedkar in the fight for social justice and liberty to the individual through his work.

Headmistress Neetu Gupta and Academic Coordinator urged the students to abide by the Constitution and feel proud to be a citizen of the country. The session ended with National Anthem.

