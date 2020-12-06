DPS Nacharam lauded for it’s efforts to ensure continuous learning

Dr. Tripura appreciated the online classes and events that the school conducted.

The junior school wing of Delhi Public School, Nacharam organised the Academic Proficiency Awards for classes I and II on December 5. The chief guests for the day were Dr. Chaturvetula Tripura –Senior Scientist at CSIR (CCMB) and MRVS Murthy, a scientist at OPCW Netherlands.

Dr. Tripura appreciated the online classes and events that the school conducted. She praised the school for its efforts in ensuring that learning does not stop. She also said this pandemic has brought out the hidden talents in everyone.

Murthy was overwhelmed at the ease and perfection with which the awards ceremony was conducted. He also appreciated the efforts of the school striving to ensure continuous learning and said this was on par with or probably better than the online schooling implemented in some developed nations.

Principal Sunitha Rao emphasized the importance of recognizing the perpetual passion and enthusiasm of the children to excel in academics through the event. The event concluded with an inspiring message from the Head Mistress Uma Kasinadhuni appreciating the children and encouraging them to pursue consistent excellence. It was a memorable event for the tiny tots for all the hard work and excellence in academics.

