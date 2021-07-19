DPS Nadergul students felicitated for academic excellence

July 18, 2021 was the day when all teaching faculty gathered together to motivate and introduce the meritorious students whom they moulded with their dedication from all grades for the academic session of 2020-21.

Hyderabad: DPS Nadergul organised a virtual ceremony to felicitate students who performed well during the academic year.

The programme had four sections- first was an introduction, then all coordinators from each grade declared the names of the section toppers, then came the turn of grade toppers and ultimately the children who dedicated themselves to score more than ninety percent were honoured. Finally, the school principal ended the session with her thoughtful words that made the achievers think once again about how to navigate their dreams towards the true destination.

Two students beautifully took the lead to guide the audience of parents in the virtual meet to different segments of the ceremony, their words added more glory to the emotions of the ‘gifted achievers’- as the principal perfectly called them.

Each topper from each section of each grade was acclaimed with the e-certificates of Academic Proficiency awards. The best three from each grade were also named.

There were over six children who scored over ninety percent. They were given School Badge Awards for consistent performance.

The principal explained the importance of knowledge available everywhere with the metaphor of a sponge- which can absorb much more than its weight. These little learnings, experiences and achievements can help one return a token to the almighty, who blessed us with the knowledge and the determination and capacity to bring change in the world.

