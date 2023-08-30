Dr Ramesh Nelluri’s mission to save lives, environment earns praise

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Photo: Twitter (Dr Ramesh Nelluri)

Hyderabad: Dr. Ramesh Nelluri, a renowned neurologist, has been making waves with his unique approach to healing. Beyond his bustling hospital in Narasaraopet, he is recognised for his commitment to both patient care and environmental conservation.

Inspired by his father’s farming legacy, not only does Dr. Nelluri provide oxygen to his patients through medical tubing, but he also replenishes the environment by planting trees in abundance. Every month, he steps outside his hospital to give back to the community in a remarkable way.

Venturing into a neighboring village, he treats hundreds of patients free of charge, with a single condition: each patient must plant a tree. The doctor provides the saplings, and the patients are encouraged to nurture their plants diligently.

Regular updates in the form of monthly pictures of the growing plants lead to an offer – patients who consistently share these pictures receive a 30 per cent discount on their hospital bills should they ever need admission.

Dr. Nelluri’s generosity extends to providing saplings of fruit-bearing trees like Mango and Guava.

An incredible initiative by Dr. Ramesh Nelluri, a neurologist who breathes life not only into patients but also into the environment. His innovative approach of using tree planting as a means of giving back to nature deserves applause. His efforts are a reminder that medicine can… https://t.co/F0iJ3OpG5R — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) August 30, 2023

Praising his efforts, Telangana’s Green India Challenge Founder and Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar, took to social media, stating, “an incredible initiative by Dr. Ramesh Nelluri, a neurologist who breathes life not only into patients but also into the environment. His innovative approach of using tree planting as a means of giving back to nature deserves applause.”