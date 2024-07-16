Dr Ravishankar Polisetty hints at non-invasive fingerprint gadget to track metabolism in humans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: A cardiovascular surgeon, translational researcher and poly-scientific Ayurveda pioneer, Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty hinted at a significant breakthrough in the metabolic fingerprint gadget, a new non-invasive wearable device for tracking metabolism in the body.

According to Dr. Polisetty, his new invention, a metabolic tracker, could change the scope and impact of medical gadgets on human health via VPK (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) fingerprinting.

Sharing his research work during an event recently organized at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, Dr. Polisetty said in Ayurveda, the key to health is maintaining the balance of VPK in individual tissues and organs. This requires detecting imbalances of VPK in specific areas.

“The device I am referring to will prove invaluable as metabolic fingerprinting has never been done to personalise patient treatment. This innovative digital technology has the potential to revolutionize traditional medicine practice and potentially advance Indian healthcare by 15 years,” he said.

He said just as modern medicine, Ayurvedic practitioners were also prescribing specific herbs or formulations for particular symptoms. “The issue with this approach overlooks the fundamental tenets of Ayurveda, which emphasize the importance of balancing the three doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha,” he added.

Dr Polisetty was on the panel of keynote speakers among Dr Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Professor, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, Dr M. Manivannan, Professor, Department of Applied Mechanics & Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, Dr Bala Pesala, CEO, Ayur.AI, Adjunct Professor, IIT Jodhpur, CTO, Adiuvodiagnostics and Dr. Rishi Manivannan, B.A.M.S among others.