Here are a few mistakes to avoid during your weight-loss journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:34 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: It requires a lot of effort, patience and will-power for achieving your weight loss goals. However, it is often easy to get confused and make mistakes in the journey, which lead to demotivation and impatience.

Read along to know and rectify the common mistakes you need to avoid while you are on your weight loss programme. Also, remember that gradual and slow weight loss is not only healthy but also more sustainable.

Skipping meals

If you think skipping meals will help you in weight loss, you can’t be more wrong. Reducing calorie intake will often lead to overeating at the next meal because you are even hungrier and can negatively impact your blood sugar level, metabolism, and energy level. It is always recommended to have your meals time-to-time in enough quantities prescribed to your body.

Neglecting protein

Protein is the most satiating macronutrient which provides us with energy, boosts metabolism, betters our muscles’ health, and much more. Insufficient protein intake not only deprives the body of this metabolic advantage but can also result in muscle loss.

While it is important to include lots of proteins in your diet, it is also vital to be mindful of consuming all nutrients, including carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals in the required proportions prescribed by your nutritionist.

Cutting out fibre

Fibrous foods are extremely important for the healthy working of our digestive system and also help us feel fuller for longer. During weight loss programme, it is extensively advised to avoid carbs; however, most foods rich in carbs are rich in fibre. So opt for healthy and less processed fibre-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Lack of proper sleep

Weight loss cannot be achieved just by portion control and exercising. Lifestyle has a huge role to play in our weight loss journey. A poor sleep cycle can reduce your productivity and energy levels while working out, and make it hard for you to stay motivated. An individual is recommended to have 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

Eating processed foods

Avoid storing and consuming processed foods – be it ready-to-eat healthy foods as they are packed with various preservatives, sugar, sodium, and other components that might be unhealthy. It is best to have homemade food which is mindfully prepared by counting the portions.

Dehydration

Drinking ample water boosts metabolism, energy levels, muscle health, blood flow, and many others. Dehydration can also be often confused with hunger which might cause unnecessary eating.

Extensive exercise

It’s natural to think that excess exercise might let you lose more weight, but it’s not the fact. In order to lose weight, you must be mindful of your lifestyle — your calorie intake and time of exercise. Over-exercising cannot excuse a high-calorie diet. Your body needs healthy food to lose weight and also gain enough energy to exercise.

Not researching enough

Lack of research and trying whatever diets you find may cause more harm to your body than good. Proper research and guidance is ideal for you to make informed decisions during your weight loss journey.