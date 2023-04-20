Dr Saif, accused in medico Preethi’s case, released on bail

The Warangal district court on Wednesday granted him conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs 10, 000 and two sureties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

The Warangal district court on Wednesday granted him conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs 10, 000 and two sureties

Khammam: Dr Mohammed Saif, the accused in the death of medico Dr D Preethi, was released on bail from Khammam jail on Thursday.

The Warangal district court on Wednesday granted him conditional bail on a personal bond of Rs.10, 000 and two sureties. But he was not released on the same day due to some technical issues. He was taken to Warangal court on Thursday for the extension of remand and was brought back to Khammam jail.

As Dr Saif’s lawyers submitted the bail papers and sureties to the jail authorities on Thursday, he was released. The court ordered him to appear before the enquiry officer on every Friday for the next 16 weeks from 12 noon to 2pm.

Dr Preethi, a first-year PG student at KMC, Waramgal allegedly attempted suicide on February 22 due to harassment by her senior Dr Saif, who was booked on the charges of abetment to suicide.

Also Read Hyderabad: KMC medical student Preethi dies at NIMS