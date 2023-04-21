Warangal: Chargesheet in Dr Preethi’s case in a week

We will file the chargesheet in a week or 10 days, Warangal CP AV Ranganath said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

File Photo of Police Commissioner AV Ranganath

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath here on Friday stated that Dr Preethi of KMC, Warangal, died after taking a poisonous injection.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Dr Preethi, who was a first year student of MD Anesthesia, had died by suicide as per the autopsy report.

He, however, added that she had taken the extreme step due to harassment by Dr Saif.

“We will file the chargesheet in a week or 10 days,” he added.