Dr Shagun Gupta becomes saviour to Lock Upp contestants by rejuvenating their skin

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Actor-model Shivam Sharma and Actress Poonam Pandey, who recently participated in the popular reality show Lock Upp was in dire need of witnessing a moment of rejuvenation.

After spending more than 70 days in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show, both visited the Shagun Gupta clinic for skin treatment respectively. And the results they saw on their skin shocked them completely at the same time wondering what makes Dr Shagun Gupta so special in the field of permanent make-up and beauty expertise.

Before going for the treatment, Shivam expressed his gratitude to Shagun for giving him the need for the hour-skin treatment. Shivam asserted, “Dr Shagun Gupta is a magician, and I feel so fortunate that she has spared her precious time for me.” He continued saying that Gupta is popular for her expertise in the glamour world, so her remedy will work in his favour big time.

Before starting the treatment, Dr Shagun also shared a few thoughts about her Punjabi banda Shivam and said that’s she extremely happy to see him in her beauty studio after the show.

Gupta further explained that she has a few tricks for Sharma and said, “We are going to give him a micro-needling treatment, filled with top-notch serums, that will rejuvenate Shivam’s skin, and will bring the back lost glow on his face.”

After spending a few hours in the treatment, Shivam stepped out of the clinic with a spotless glow, and the results were clearly visible. Although the actor was having a stubble beard, the difference before and after the treatment was easily recognisable. Even Shivam was astonished by the therapy, and he was going gaga about Shagun. “I feel like my skin is reactivated. It feels regenerated. I’m feeling very cool and hats off to Doctor saab who made me feel so comfortable throughout the session. Shivam admitted that initially, he was scared of micro-needling, “But Shagun ji is such an expert, she treated me with such warmth, and did wonders with her magic.” Dr Shagun admitted that she took utmost care of Shivam, and made the treatment as painless as possible.

Dr. Shagun Gupta’s Permanent Make-up and Cosmetic Studio is a very well known brand in the beauty industry and Dr. Shagun Gupta is quite a popular name in Bollywood and amongst the celebrities who are always in need of a perfect beauty treatment on their skin and Shagun Gupta Permanent Make-up and Cosmetic Studio is the best place for them. The list of her clients include names like Freddy Daruwala, Kamya Punjabi, Arshi Khan, Jasleen Matharu and many others.

