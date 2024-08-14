Dr. Sushanta Kumar Mahapatra awarded with NJ Yasaswy Best Teacher Award

The award was presented by AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam in the presence of IFHE Chancellor Dr. C Rangarajan, Vice Chancellor LS Ganesh and ISoSS director CS Shylajan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 06:59 PM

Dr. Sushanta Kumar Mahapatra

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Deemed-to-be University, awarded Dr. Sushanta Kumar Mahapatra of ICFAI School of Social Sciences with NJ Yasaswy Best Teacher Award during the recently held 14th convocation of the university.

The award was conferred for overall excellence and contribution in the areas of teaching, research, industry interface, and institution building. Mahapatra is the recipient of Malcolm ElizabethAdiseshiah Doctoral Merit Fellowship from the Madras Institute of Development Studies and European Commission Erasmus Mundus Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) from the Department of Science Economics, University of Bologna, Italy. He taught macroeconomics, public policy, environmental management, and sustainable development.