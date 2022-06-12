DRDO is encouraging startups, young talents: DRDO Chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

DRDO Chairman, Dr G Satheesh Reddy addressing the graduation day at KITS, Warangal, Sunday.

Warnagal: Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the DRDO was encouraging startups and young talents through its programmes like the Defence Technology Development Fund (DTDF) and the ‘Dare to Dream’ Programme. “Innovative ideas that will lead to building of systems are being funded under these schemes. The idea is to build a strong eco-system which would foster breakthroughs in important areas such as defence, healthcare, energy and clean technologies,” he said.

He has inaugurated the 37 th and 38 th Graduation Day of the third and fourth autonomous batches (2016-20 and 2017-21) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, here on Sunday.

Addressing the students on the occasion, Dr Reddy said, “At present there are 65000 startups in India. Due to this phenomenal change in the country i.e. instead of going abroad 70 percent of students reverse migrated to our country. Start-ups are doing a lot for the benefit of society. In future, India will soon become a hub of start-ups. There are more than 50 students who got Rs 50 crore funding each for their innovative ideas through start-ups,”

KITS, Warangal, Governing Body Chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao declared the ‘Graduation Day Open’ followed by the overall institute report presented by the principal, Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy.

Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh has said the KITS was nurturing research with Innovation, Incubation, Research and Entrepreneurship. He stressed the need to focus on applied research by forming consortiums with state level private institutions as competent with government institutions like NITs, IIITs, etc.

KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that they had presented 12 gold medals to the graduates for the overall academic excellence in various engineering disciplines for this academic year.

“All nine departments of the institute were accredited by the NBA, New Delhi. We are also part of an Indo-American artificial heart research project. Two faculty authored two engineering books and for this academic year 2021-22 there were 360 above research papers published in International and national journals. The campus placements for the academic year 2016-20 were 6 percent, 2017-2021 was 73 percent and 2018-22 batch students have got 95 percent placements and they landed the MNCs,” he said.

“ Our library has 7000 AICTE Modulated Audio Video journals and a remote access facility, 85000 books. KITS, Warangal, has also inked 32 MOUs with multinational companies and government research centers. Our students have got the overall KU championship in athletics in sports and games in national level competitions,” Prof Ashoka Reddy said. KITS treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar, and faculty members attended the programme.