TS to take up special drive to speed up mutation process

Authorities await govt nod to take up exercise by this month-end to clear pending agriculture mutation applications

Hyderabad: The State government is likely to take up a special drive to complete pending mutations pertaining to agriculture land transactions carried out prior to the launch of the Dharani portal. The authorities concerned have already submitted the proposal to the State government seeking to launch the special drive in the last week of November or first week of December.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and other administrative hurdles, the agriculture mutation applications piled up in the offices of Tahsildars over the past few months. While the authorities could not quantify the exact number of pending applications for mutation, sources in the Agriculture Department indicated that nearly two lakh applications were pending with the Revenue Department.

In the wake of launch of Dharani portal, it has become imperative for the authorities to expedite the mutation process and record the changes in the property ownership. With revenue authorities busy with the launch of Dharani, it has been proposed to conduct a special drive to clear all the pending transactions. The officials also suggested that agriculture land owners be allowed to apply afresh for property mutation in case they had not completed the process, as a one-time opportunity in order to upload the details in the Dharani website.

“The option to carry out the pending mutations separately for registered lands is being added to Dharani website. We are anticipating the government approval to conduct the special drive after this process is completed,” an official in the Revenue Department told Telangana Today.

Property mutation is a mandatory process in all legal transactions involving properties. Through mutation of a property, the new owner gets the revenue records on his or her name. Once the property is mutated, such details will be updated in the government records maintained by civic bodies and also Revenue Department. Mutation document is necessary to prove the ownership of a particular land as well as for fixing the property tax payment liabilities.

Till recently, the mutation process had been a cumbersome affair. After completing the property registration and obtaining the registration documents, the new owner had to seperately apply for property mutation with the revenue authorities.

After obtaining a slot, it took at least 45 days for the land owner to get his property entered in the government records. Land owners were forced to do the rounds of Mandal Revenue Offices for at least five-six times in this regard. However, the Dharani website has simplified the process where land registration, mutation and transfer are completed within 20-30 minutes.

Apart from adding the options for mutations, revenue officials are also planning to add the option of obtaining encumbrance certificate through Dharani website. Work is under progress to roll out additional services and modules like mortgage deeds, module for banks and NALA module among others.

Transactions nearing pre-Covid numbers

Within a week of the launch of Dharani portal, agricultural property transactions have increased significantly and are inching towards pre-Covid era. While the average agricultural land transactions before the pandemic were around 2,500 per day, they clocked 2,285 transactions as on Monday.

On the first day of Dharani going live on November 2, only 507 registrations were completed. However, the numbers grew steadily and reached 2,285 transactions on Monday.

A total of 8,488 registrations were completed over the last one week, fetching the government Rs 186 crore. Kamareddy district topped the chart with 556 registrations, followed by Medak with 551 registrations and Ranga Reddy 463 registrations.

Dharani website received 75.7 lakh hits and 44,393 sign ups. In all, 14,546 slots were booked through the website for agriculture property registrations.

