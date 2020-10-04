Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao dies of COVID-19 in Vizag

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao died of COVID-19 here on Sunday afternoon. He was 59.

A popular leader, Srinivasa Rao, former Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, was in home quarantine initially and when he did not recover, joined a private hospital last month.

Son of late Dronamraju Satyanarayana, Congress strongman in north Andhra, he won the byelection from old city represented by his father, and won again in the 2009 elections. A diehard Congress worker, he joined the YSR Congress Party in 2019 and lost from Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency by a narrow margin.

But Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy encouraged him and entrusted him with the responsibility of VMRDA which launched many projects, particularly the NAD Kotha Road flyover which is nearing completion.

Srinivasa Rao’s wife Sasi is grand daughter of former governor and former Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kona Prabhakara Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .