Drug Control officials raid unqualified practitioner’s clinic in Hyderabad

The DCA officials seized huge stock containing 38 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, anti ulcer drugs, antihypertensive drugs etc., along with physician’s samples, worth Rs. 1.65 lakhs during the raid on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, Drugs Control Administration officials of Shameerpet zone, raided the premises of a quack, Gouraram Venkatesh of Uddemarri Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, who claiming to be a Private Medical Practitioner was practising medicine without qualification at his clinic Mamatha Sri Clinic.

Dr. V. Balanaganjan, Assistant Director, Shameerpet zone and B. Praveen, Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet were among the officers who carried out the raid and samples were lifted for analysis. Further investigation would be carried out and action taken as per the law against all the offenders, V.B.Kamalasan Reddy, DCA, Director General, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana has been constantly on the vigil and alert to detect unlicensed stocking and sale of medicines by quacks. Physician’s samples are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies for distribution to doctors for supply to his own patients as a free sample and are not to be sold. Stocking of drugs and these samples without a drug licence is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act with an imprisonment up to five years.