Drug manufacturing racket busted in Hyderabad

The Drugs Control Administration in Telangana successfully dismantled a counterfeit drug manufacturing operation in Kukatpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: A spurious /counterfeit drugs manufacturing racket was busted by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, at Kukatpally.

According to a DCA officials, Rams Pharmaceuticals located at Moosapet, was manufacturing counterfeit anti-ulcer medicines in the name of a Punjab-based company without a valid drug licence. K. Ranjith Kumar along with Mada Pavan and Shaik Subhani were found to be involved in illegal manufacturing of these spurious drugs in the guise of a food supplement manufacturer.

Acting on credible information, Drugs Control Administration officials of Medchal zone carried out a surprise raid at Rams Pharmaceuticals, and detected manufacturing of anti-ulcer medicines at the site on the basis of label foils/packing material pertaining to a drug Essom-RD claimed to be manufactured by QP Phermachem, along with the stereos used to print batch details on the medicine labels and related documents.

During enquiry, production operator of Rams Pharmaceuticals, Shaik Subhani revealed that he manufactured counterfeit medicines as per the instructions of Ranjith kumar, husband of G.Sravanthi, who is the proprietor. He revealed the spurious/counterfeit drug was supplied to a Biomedic Pharmaceuticals, Nizamabad through Jaypee Daily Parcel Services. Drugs Control Administration, Medchal officers alerted their counterparts in Nizamabad district.

On the basis of information, DCA, Nizamabad officers raided Biomedic Pharmaceuticals and seized 29,600 capsules of the counterfeit drug Essom-RD worth Rs 6 lakh, a press release issued by V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, Director General, DCA, said.

G.Sreenivas, Assistant Director, Medchal and Drugs Inspectors N.Sahaja and M.Sreebindu were among the officers who carried out the raid at Moosapet, Hyderabad while P Sarala, Deputy Director, N. Narsaiah, Assistant Director, and Drugs Inspectors V. Srikanth and R. Srilatha carried out raid at Nizamabad.