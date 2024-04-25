Drunk NRIs arrested after crashing Mercedes into transformer in Jubilee Hills

According to the police, the five persons had consumed liquor at a bar till 3 am on Wednesday and later were driving through Jubilee Hills road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 01:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested five NRIs, after they crashed their Mercedes Benz car into a electrical transformer in an inebriated state.

The arrested persons are Ethen Venkatesh, Avinash Chalasani, Sasha, Maximilian Henry Radinger and Sai Priyatham Kasam.

According to the police, the five persons had consumed liquor at a bar till 3 am on Wednesday and later were driving through Jubilee Hills road when they rammed their Benz car into an electrical transformer.

Venkat who reportedly was not familiar with Indian roads lost control and crashed into the transformer.

Nobody suffered injuries in the accident. When the police checked, the driver, Venkat, had a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of 360, and the other occupants in the car were also identified as drunk. They were all arrested and remanded.

Cases have been booked under Sections 308, 279 and 336 of IPC and The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP) Act.