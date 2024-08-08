Drunk woman hurls cobra snake at RTC conductor in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 09:26 PM

Hyderabad: A TSRTC woman conductor in city service got a shock of her life when a woman hurled a cobra snake on her at Vidyanagar on Thursday.

The bus no 107 B/L belonging to Dilsukhnagar bus depot was on its way through Vidyanagar when a woman waved at it. “The driver was taking the bus to the roadside when the woman hurled a beer bottle on the rear windscreen and it was damaged,” said Swapna the conductor.

The conductor, driver and a few passengers immediately got down from the bus and managed to catch the attacker, who was in an inebriated condition. After being alerted, the local Vidyanagar police rushed to the spot.

While the conductor and driver were standing near the woman, she opened her bag and took out a cobra snake and threw on the bus conductor. “I immediately evaded it by moving aside and the snake crawled and moved into the GHMC public toilet on the roadside. In the nick of time, I managed to escape the snake,” says the conductor.

The police, who later registered a case against the woman, said that they recovered two more snakes from her bag.