DU to launch a course on ‘Hindu Studies’

CHS will open its doors at Delhi University in 2023–2024. DU will launch a postgraduate and doctorate curriculum under the new center.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for Hindu Studies (CHS) will open its doors at Delhi University in 2023–2024. Beginning next academic year, DU will launch a postgraduate and doctorate curriculum under the new center. The new course will include subjects including Hindu texts, the Mahabharata, the Ramayan, the history of Hinduism, and the teachings of Indian sages.

The CHS will be a part of the Faculty of Arts, which will make it easier to create the curriculum, carry out the academic courses, and register students in the center. On June 9, the Executive Council passed this resolution. This statement follows the formation of a 17-member committee by DU to investigate the establishment of a dedicated institution for the study of Hindu history. A DU official said that the new course will ensure the diversification of the knowledge system following the National Education Policy 2020. This year, the University Grants Commission has introduced Hindu Studies as a discipline in the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET).

The Ramayan, a traditional text written by Maharishi Valmiki and other variations, Mahabharat and the role of women in it, ancient Indian literature and geography, the ideas and teachings of Indian sages, and the definition and implications of the term “Hindu” are among the topics that will likely be covered in the coursework, according to officials. Additionally, the university is determining the electives that students must take to become “employable.”

– ­­Nithya Shree Sangameshwar