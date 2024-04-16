Telangana’s Ananya Reddy bags 3rd rank in UPSC exam

On her preparation, Ananya Reddy said she went with her own strategy and studied about 12 to 14 hours a day before the exam.

16 April 2024

Hyderabad: Donuru Ananya Reddy from Mahabubnagar district has come out with flying colours clinching third rank in the Civil Services Examination 2023 results, which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. She achieved this feat in her first attempt itself.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ananya Reddy said except for coaching for Anthropology optional in Hyderabad she had self prepared for the examination.

“After the interview, I expected to be in the final selection list but not the third rank,” said an elated Ananya Reddy, who graduated with Geography from Miranda House, a constituent college of the Delhi University.

“Since my childhood I always wanted to serve the society. So, I took up civil services. In fact, I am first in my family to get into civil services,” said Ananya Reddy, whose father is a self-employed and mother, a homemaker.

A total number of 1016 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional. Results have been hosted website http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days.