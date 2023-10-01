Dubbaka BJP MLA’s followers found distributing saris, umbrellas to woo voters

MLA's followers had reached Goverdhanagiri village in Thoguta mandal on Wednesday, carrying an auto load of these bags

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:12 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Siddipet: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao’s followers were found distributing bags containing an umbrella and a sari to voters in the constituency. The bag and umbrella had the MLA’s pictures and the BJP symbol of the lotus as well.

According to reports, the MLA’s followers had reached Goverdhanagiri village in Thoguta mandal on Wednesday, carrying an auto load of these bags. His men were seen visiting each and every house and handing over the bags to women. While leaving, they were reminding voters to support Raghunandan Rao in the coming elections.

Meanwhile, BRS cadre, who reached the place following information on the BJP tactics, took pictures of the activity and posted them on social media to expose the BJP. Raghunandan Rao’s followers were allegedly touring villages across Dubbaka constituency, carrying these bags in autos. BRS Thoguta mandal president Jeedipally Ram Reddy has urged the Election Commission of India to initiate action against the MLA.

Raghunandan Rao had won the 2020 by-election with a slender majority of 1,000 votes by defeating BRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha. With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deciding to field a strong candidate this time from Dubbaka in the form of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Raghunandan Rao has been jittery and apparently is making efforts to influence voters.

BRS leaders were preparing to lodge a complaint with the ECI.