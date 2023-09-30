Karnataka government levying election tax to fund Telangana Congress, says KTR

BRS has come down heavily on the Congress party's tactics of levying an 'election tax' on builders in Karnataka

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 AM, Sat - 30 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has come down heavily on the Congress party’s tactics of levying an ‘election tax’ on builders in Karnataka, saying that this was to fund the Congress unit in Telangana in the ensuing elections and stated that Telangana people could not be fooled by offering money.

Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday tweeted: “Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a “political election tax” of Rs.500 per square foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress… Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened “Scamgress”…”

“No matter how much money they pump, people of Telangana can not be fooled. Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS…” he added.