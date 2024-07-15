Duplicate electric wires seized from warehouse in Hyderabad

Published Date - 15 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team raided a warehouse at Afzalgunj and seized huge quantity of counterfeit electric cables on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the godown belonging to Dayaram Choudhary (21), located at Afzalgunj and found duplicate electric wires worth Rs. 77 lakh. “Choudhary was procuring the counterfeit cables from his sources and packing it in boxes of branded companies. He then sold it in the market,” said DCP Task Force, Y V S Sudheendra.

The man along with the property was handed over to Afzalgunj police station for further action.