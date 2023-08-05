Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC to face Delhi FC in opener on Sunday

Hyderabad FC are back in action in the 132nd edition of the competition, when they take on Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad FC are back in action in the 132nd edition of the competition, when they take on Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Hyderabad: Looking to replicate their run to the semifinals of the Durand Cup last season, Hyderabad FC are back in action in the 132nd edition of the competition, when they take on Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the opening Group E clash on Sunday.

The HFC squad travelled to Guwahati after almost a year, after fond memories of a 3-0 victory over the Highlanders on their last visit to the city in the Indian Super League. They will look to make a strong start against I-League side Delhi FC, in what will be the first meeting between the two teams.

First team coach Conor Nestor and head coach Thangboi Singto took charge of two training sessions in Guwahati and will hope that their side is ready to kick off their new season with a positive performance.

The Nawabs are drawn in Group E alongside Chennaiyin FC, Tribhuvan Army and Delhi FC, with all their group games scheduled to be played at the IGAS in Guwahati.