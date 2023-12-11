Chandrababu Naidu, Bhatti Vikramarka, Chiranjeevi, others call on KCR at hospital

They enquired about K Chandrashekhar Rao's health and wished for his speedy recovery

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets BRS President, former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, at Yashoda Hospital, in Somajiguda, Monday. (IANS Photo)

Hyderabad: TDP president and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, actor K Chiranjeevi, BSP State president R S Praveen Kumar and several others called on the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. They enquired about Chandrashekhar Rao’s health and wished for his speedy recovery.

Upon his arrival, Chandrababu Naidu was received by BRS working president KT Rama Rao who escorted him to the former Chief Minister. Naidu sat on a chair by the bedside and had a word with his former colleague. Chandrashekhar Rao is also said to have enquired about the wellbeing of Naidu. The duo exchanged pleasantries following which doctors explained to Naidu about the surgery and his present condition.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on Chandrashekhar Rao who shook hands with the former who congratulated him over Congress’ victory and his assuming office as the Deputy Chief Minister. He enquired with the doctors about the health condition and treatment of Chandrashekhar Rao.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also telephoned KT Rama Rao and enquired about health condition of Chandrashekhar Rao and wished him speedy recovery. Taking to social media, she wished that people “will see him on sound health” soon.

Actors K Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj and others also called on Chandrashekhar Rao seperately and expressed wishes for his early recovery. They also met KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha and other family members. Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president RS Praveen Kumar and other leaders also called on the former Chief Minister.

Chandrashekhar Rao suffered a hip fracture after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse at Erravalli in the wee hours of December 8. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital, where he underwent hip replacement surgery on December 8. Doctors said he was recovering fast after the surgery and might be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days. However, he will continue to receive treatment for next six to eight weeks for complete recovery.