Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits Yashoda Hospital, inquires about KCR’s health

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:36 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Yashoda Hospital where former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is undergoing treatment for hip replacement surgery and enquired about his health condition here on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy is accompanied by minister Seethakka and Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali. Expressing concern over KCR’s well-being, Revanth spoke to his son KT Rama Rao and inquired about KCR’s recovery and extended warm wishes for a speedy recovery.