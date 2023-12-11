Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, minister Uttamkumar Reddy call on Congress veteran Jana Reddy, sparking speculations

Jana Reddy who was a former Minister and former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader felicitated the Chief Minister and both the leaders were engaged in a conversation for a while.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:23 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Congress veteran K Jana Reddy at the latter’s residence in Banjara Hills here on Monday.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Jana Reddy’s house came close on the heels of another Congress heavyweight and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy calling on Jana Reddy in the morning. On his visit, Nagarjunasagar MLA K Jayaveer Reddy who is the son of K Jana Reddy felicitated the Minister.

The meetings triggered speculations in political circles about the possibilities of some important position being given to Jana Reddy. Speculation was rife about Jana Reddy being accommodated in the Cabinet and given an important portfolio.

But sources dismissed the meetings as courtesy calls, pointing out that Nalgonda disitrict to which Jana Reddy belongs had already got two cabinet berths.

Both Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from erstwhile Nalgonda have been allocated key portfolios.