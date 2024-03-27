DYFI demands Telangana government to reduce TET fee

DYFI state vice president Sheikh Bashiruddin said that the unemployed youth voted for the Congress with many hopes and the party leaders should not forget the promises after coming to power.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 08:05 PM

Khammam: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state vice president Sheikh Bashiruddin has demanded the State government to reduce Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) application fee.

If the government failed to reduce the fee, state-wide agitations would be staged against the Congress government, he warned addressing DYFI activists and TET candidates here on Wednesday.

He said that the unemployed youth voted for the Congress with many hopes and the party leaders should not forget the promises after coming to power. It was not right for the government to increase TET application fees. The Congress announced that it would reduce the application fees for notifications so what was the reason for the increase now, he posed.

Bashiruddin said that the fee collected for TET exam in the past was Rs 300, but now it has been increased to Rs 1000 for one exam and for appearing for two exams a candidate has to pay Rs 2000. It would become a burden for the unemployed.

The government should immediately reduce the application fees as compared to the previous government; otherwise there would be unrest in the State. The unemployed youth hoped that the Congress government would provide them with jobs and were preparing for tests with empty stomachs.

In such a case, the unemployed may face difficulties with the increase in the application fees. The government should set up at least one exam centre in each district and 33 centres should be set up in 33 districts. It would help candidates to save travelling expenses, Bashiruddin said.

He said that before coming to power, Congress leaders kept the youth intoxicated with hopes in the name of youth declaration, especially in the case of job notifications, but was acting like the previous government and it should be changed.

DYFI leaders Kurapati Srinu, Jakkampudi Krishna, Sai Rajesh, Hussain Rao, Ramana, Kalyani, Padma, Sumathi, Nagaraju, Sudhakar and others participated in the meeting.