‘e-Chhawani’ for Cantonment residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Cantonment areas in the city will no longer have to visit the Secunderabad Cantonment Board office or other Cantonment offices to lodge complaints or submit applications for trade licences and so on.

Such tasks can soon be done online with the Director-General of Defence Estates launching an ‘e-Chhawani’ project, said to be a step towards smart governance to provide citizen-centric services to residents of Cantonment areas across the country. The e-Chhawani portal is already available in the Khadki and Pune Cantonments and will soon be operational for the Secunderabad Cantonment as well.

Officials said the facility is for addressing public grievances, issuing trade licences, lease renewal and payment of property tax and similar functions.

e-Chhawani is a unified portal for all 62 Cantonment Boards in the country. In Secunderabad, officials said the plan was to offer services including lodging public grievance about the Cantonment Board, making online payments through m-Collect module and submitting online applications for renewal/ extension of leases.

An important aspect of e-Chhawani is public grievance redressal, allowing citizens to raise complaints and track the status of the complaint till it is resolved. “We will include more services online in a phased manner. The launch of the e-Chhawani facility here will mostly take place in a week,” an official said.

Once the portal is operational in a full-fledged manner, citizens will not have to make trips to the board or its offices to apply for water and sewerage connections. They can apply for a new connection (water & sewerage) and do payments for the application online as well. They can also search and keep track of the status of the application, download application, estimation notices and sanction orders from the portal, officials added.

