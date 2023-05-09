EAMCET from Wednesday, one minute late rule in place

Candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 commencing Wednesday will not be allowed into test centres even if they are late by a minute.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 commencing Wednesday will not be allowed into test centres even if they are late by a minute.

The entry into the exam hall will begin at 7.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates will not be allowed into hall once the test commences i.e., after 9 am for morning session and 3 pm for afternoon session.

Candidates were advised to avoid applying any external design or patterns like Mehendi, tattoos, ink etc., on their hands and keep their hands clean for capturing biometric fingerprint details during the examination.

As many as 3,20,384 students registered for the TS EAMCET. Of the total, 1,14,981 candidates applied for AM stream test that will be conducted on May 10 and 11, whereas 2,05,031 students registered for the engineering test scheduled to be held on May 12, 13 and 14.

Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm at 104 centres in Telangana and 33 centres in Andhra Pradesh. Hall tickets for the test have already been made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.